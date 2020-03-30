CHARLES F. NOVAK

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Charles F. Novack, 90, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Novak was born Aug. 28, 1929 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of Adolph and Bertha (Klabzuba) Novak.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Charles F. Novack, 90, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Novak was born Aug. 28, 1929 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of Adolph and Bertha (Klabzuba) Novak.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
I can’t quite put my finger on why, but the boxer Val has been uncharacteristically well behaved this week.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.