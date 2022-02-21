Willard Andrew Johnson, 99, of Leonardville, passed away February 18, 2022.
He was born August 30, 1922 in Leonardville, to Carl Milton and Mabel A. (Berggren) Johnson.
On May 15, 1947 at the Assaria Lutheran Church, he married Fern Elizabeth Kendall. She preceded him in death in 2010.
He was a member of the Walsburg Lutheran Church.
Survivors: numerous nieces and nephews and his special friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Lilyan Oman (Willard) and Elma Pfaff (Lyle).
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on February 24, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating.
Respect calls may be made on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Burial will be in the Leonardville City Cemetery.
A memorial may be made to the Leonardville Nursing Home and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
