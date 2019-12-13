ELLINWOOD - Benjamin J. Shaffer, 94, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. He was born on Feb. 7, 1925, at Homewood, Kan., to William Arthur and Hattie (Phinney) Shaffer. He married Florence Louise Bahr on Nov. 26, 1952, at Olmitz. She died May 7, 2016.
Ben was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose; VFW in Ness City, American Legion Post #152 in Ness City, and KIOGA. He was a cementer for Allied Cementing until he retired and then was a groundskeeper at Barton Community College. He enjoyed reading, auctions, garage sales and going to coffee with the Burger King gang. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
