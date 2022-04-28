Linda K. Baker

Linda Kay Baker, 74 of Clay Center, died April 26, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home in Leonardville, Kan.
She was born on March 11, 1948 in Fremont, Neb., the daughter of Roy and Sally (Moser)Packer.
She married Donald “Don” Baker on October 5, 1972 and he preceded her in death on August 23, 2020. She is also preceded in death by parents and her brother, Monty Packer.
Survivors: son, Sean and wife, Rhys Baker of Clay Center, Kan.; daughters, April and husband, Daniel Davis of Clay Center, Kan. and Jennifier and husband, Jim Myers of Oconto, Neb.; eight grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn and husband Cliff Williams of Clay Center, Kan., Beth and husband, Bob Becker of Leavenworth, Kan., Annette and husband, Mike Rhein of Savage, Minn.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 2, 2022 at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center, Kansas.
Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 3:30-5:00 p.m., with the Rosary being recited at 5:00 p.m. at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Linda Baker memorial fund to be designated later and can be sent c/o the funeral home.
