CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Lee Campbell, 90, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, Kan. He was born on April 22, 1929 in Concordia, Kan., the son of Charles Kay and Vera (Wright) Campbell.
Mr. Campbell graduated from Concordia High School and served in the US Air Force. While stationed in Mississippi, he met Gwendora “Gwen” Moody and they were married on July 5, 1952.
Now in their second year of re-design, USD-379 schools are now making changes to prototypes that have been tried out and are “pivoting” on those successes. They’ll soon launch those prototypes and pivots as permanent changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.