CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Lee Campbell, 90, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, Kan. He was born on April 22, 1929 in Concordia, Kan., the son of Charles Kay and Vera (Wright) Campbell.

Mr. Campbell graduated from Concordia High School and served in the US Air Force. While stationed in Mississippi, he met Gwendora “Gwen” Moody and they were married on July 5, 1952.

Tags