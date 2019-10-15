AUSTIN KIRCHNER

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Austin Robert Kirchner, 30, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, Kan.
Mr. Kirchner was born Sept. 22, 1989, the son of Thomas W. and Wendy J. (Fowles) Kirchner Jr.
