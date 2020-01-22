ARLISS WENDLAND

RANDOLPH, Kan.-- Arlyss Marie Wendland, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in the Bramlage House at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1929 at the family farm near Barnes, the daughter of Bernhardt William and Edna Alinda (Rahe) Roepke. She graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1947 and then attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa and later took some classes at Kansas State University. She taught school at Schaubel and Ober schools. Education was important to her and she enjoyed history, writing little stories on a subject and giving them to grandkids. She also sewed clothes and blankets and loved giving them away.
It’s the end. Only not really. The Star Wars universe will continue well past Rise of Skywalker in tv, video games, or stand alone films. But certainly, this episode, Episode IX, closes the book on the core Skywalker saga that launched the whole universe and has been running for 42 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.