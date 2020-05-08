CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Paul Edward Slack, 55, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Slack was born Nov. 20, 1964 at Salina, Kan., the son of Eugene Slack and Carolyn Strange.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Paul Edward Slack, 55, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Slack was born Nov. 20, 1964 at Salina, Kan., the son of Eugene Slack and Carolyn Strange.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Despite its name, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) does not require the business to write paychecks. The owner’s income, IRS Schedule F line 34 or Schedule C line 31, is considered the owner’s paycheck.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
Isaac doesn’t know it yet, but his spot on the couch is no longer his. The dogs have taken over.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Living on a nearly isolated farm in the early 30s has no comparison to farm homes that are seen today. Those farms can be described as isolated because there were only 2 or 3 located on many sections of land and neighbors did not live close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.