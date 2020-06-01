HORTON, Kan.-- Patricia Ann Ortez, 99, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Vintage Park Living Center in Holton, Kan. She was born on May 20, 1921 at Horton, Kan. the daughter of Bicente and Monica Rojas Ramirez. She attended school and grew up in Horton, Kan., she then moved to Miami, Okla. for a short time. She then moved to Clay Center, Kan. living there for 45 years before returning to Horton. She was a photographer owning and operating her own studio called Pat’s Studio in Clay Center for many years before retiring. She was a member of the American Professional Photographer Association, International Photographer Association, St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Survivors include a brother, Greg Ramirez of Horton, Kan.; son-in-law, Rex (Sandy) Carlson of Clay Center, Kan.; and three grandchildren.

Tags