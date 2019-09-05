CHARLES O. SHRADER

ABILENE, Kan.-- 94, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, in Abilene. He was born Aug. 23, 1925 in Enterprise, the son of Orton W. and Mary B. (Dillon) Shrader. Growing up in Enterprise, he attended local schools and graduated from Enterprise High School. He was a WW II Army Air Corps veteran. In 1947, he married Mary Jane Shaw. All of their married life was spent in Abilene and Industry. She preceded him in death in 1998. In 1999, he married Bonnie Dautel. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Avis Leckron; brother, David Shrader; daughter-in-law, Jana Shrader and stepdaughter, Gloria Dautel. He was the former President of the Upland Mutual Insurance Company, on the Kansas Arson Board and managed the Industry Little World Series.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie Shrader of Abilene; five children, Chuck (Lynette) Shrader of Abilene, Bob (Pat) Shrader of Friendsville, Texas, Sally (Doug) Olson of Salina, Ben Shrader of Salina, Susie (Leroy) Wayman of Industry; four stepchildren, John Dautel of Solomon, Dennis (Cindy) Dautel of Austin Texas, Monte (Debbie) Dautel of Solomon, Mark (Amy) Dautel of McPherson; 27 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.