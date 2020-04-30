RANDOLPH, Kan.-- Marie Antoinette Friedrich, 73 of Randolph, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on May 21, 1946 in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Aubrey Earl “Pat” and Wilma (Suebert) Adkins
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
RANDOLPH, Kan.-- Marie Antoinette Friedrich, 73 of Randolph, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on May 21, 1946 in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Aubrey Earl “Pat” and Wilma (Suebert) Adkins
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
Shortened hours at work mean I have more time for a few little home improvement projects I’ve been putting off for years.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.