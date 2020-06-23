RONALD C. “RON” JACOBSON

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Ronald C. Jacobson, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Cambridge Place Nursing Home in Marysville.
Mr. Jacobson was born April 24, 1930, to Robert E. and Hannah D. (Steenson) Jacobson. He attended the Harbaugh School south of Waterville. He and his twin brother Don started a custom harvesting and hauling business. Later he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in San Francisco, Calif., during the Korean War. Returning home from the army he found a place west of Waterville where he farmed for the next 30 years. On Oct. 28, 1956, he married Rosetta M. Koeneke at the Lutheran Church in Hanover. Later they moved to Abilene where they owned and operated the Kansas Lumber and Hardware store.
Yesterday was Father’s Day when we recognize and honor fathers in our world. When I was born, my dad was six months from being 50 years of age in October 1929 when the markets crashed and the “Great Depression” was here.
