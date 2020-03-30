RAYMOND LEE NELSON

RILEY, Kan.-- Raymond Lee Nelson, 89, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.

He was born on March 1, 1931 in Keats, the son of Elmer Sr. and Alice (Cravens) Nelson. He graduated from Leonardville Rural High School where he was an excellent athlete in all sports.

