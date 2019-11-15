Dennis Eugene Affolter, 69, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. He was born May 23, 1950 in Clay Center, Kan., the son of Don and Marilyn Affolter, and grew up on his parent’s farm near Morganville, Kan.
Dennis graduated from Clay Center High School, where he was selected to all-state teams in basketball, football and track. He received a football scholarship to Emporia State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in May of 1973. Later, he completed the graduate program in banking at the University of Wisconsin. Dennis had a successful career in the banking industry for over 40 years, before retiring in January 2017 from Landmark National Bank.
