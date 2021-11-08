Gary William Beck, 91, formerly of Clay Center, passed away October 29, 2021 in Lincoln, Neb.
He was born September 8, 1930 in Seneca to William Elmer and Gladys Marie (Cross) Beck.
He graduated from Centralia High School in 1948. He served in the United States Air Force. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1960.
He married Mary Ellen Gaither on June 12, 1965. They had two children, Barry and Amy Jo.
He was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church, Kansas Livestock Association, Clay County Feeders, Leader of Methodist Youth Fellowship, General Chairman of the Piotique Celebration in 1968 and president of Methodist Men in 1970.
He divorced in 1983 then he married Mary Louise Dreiling on December 20, 1986.
He played in the Clay Center City Band, Manhattan Municipal Band, The Thundering Cats, Dixieland Band, and Morganville Community Chamber Orchestra. He was a very proud member of Bugles Across America.
He is survived by daughter, Amy Jo (George) Suarez of Lincoln, Neb.; one grandson; five nephews; two nieces; 13 great nieces and nephews; 23 great-great nieces and nephews and the mother of his children, Mary Ellen Gaither of Humboldt, Neb.
He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Mary Louise Beck; son, Barry Alan Beck; sisters, Berniece (Glen) Heiser, Maxine (Celestine) Gudenkauf and Bette (Edward) Fager and one nephew.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 12, 2021 at the Clay Center United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Gary Beck Memorial Fund for the family to designate at a later time.
Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.