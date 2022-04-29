The Sunflower State is known for many things—world-class barbecue, the invention of basketball, rolling wheat fields, and the home of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. Another proud accomplishment Kansans should add to that list is our renewable energy leadership. Kansas was recently ranked third nationwide for the share of electricity generated from renewable energy, indicating the incredible value clean power brings to our state.
My role as an Operations Manager at EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA)’s Waverly Wind Farm is a testament to the economic success renewable energy projects bring to our community. Waverly has generated enough energy to power 54,000 Kansan homes and provides significant economic benefits to the community in the form of job creation and landowner payments.
In Coffey County, EDPR NA’s project created 19 permanent jobs. These local jobs put food on the table for families by providing a stable income. In addition, our community’s landowners have seen $3.5 million in land lease payments, which provide farmers and their families with a stable source of income and security.
Our state motto, "To the stars through difficulties,” represents our struggles as well as our resilience and strength. Kansas’s rich history proves our communities will continue to strive toward a better future, and renewable energy provides valuable resources to achieve a better future for generations to come.
Darek Graves
Waverly, KS
