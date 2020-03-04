Last night the Clay Center Council approved donating the same amount the county had agreed to donate to purchase half of the t-shirts for Positive Addictions Month at CCCMS after Mayor Jimmy Thatcher requested that the t-shirts have the City of Clay Center and Clay County on them as sponsors.
Middle-schoolers Sara Smith, Jimmy Gordon and Madison McCann told the council last night and Gordon, Smith, Justin Wright told commissioners at their meeting Monday about the event. Last year 380 runners participated in the 5K and 88 second-graders that ran the Hero Mile and the event includes the students from Wakefield School, CCCMS and Lincoln Elementary, according to the minutes of Monday’s commission meeting. Each year the second- and fourth-graders (193 students last year) hand out water along the route. The Street Department, Clay Center Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Wellness Center volunteer along the route. Approximately 30 parents volunteer to guard the route, provide snacks, or help at the finish line each year.
