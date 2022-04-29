Choir students at Clay Center Community High School competed at the KSHSAA Regional Solo/Ensemble Contest on Saturday April 9. Senior Soprano Addy Wichman (right) received a "1" Superior rating on her vocal solo and will be taking her solo to State. The Clay Center Ladies Trio consisting of Seniors Tegan Stratton (left), Molly Gaug, and Wichman received a "1" Superior rating and will be taking their ensemble to State. The KSHSAA State Solo/Ensemble Contest is April 30 at Andover Central High School.
Friday, April 29, 2022
The Sunflower State is known for many things—world-class barbecue, the invention of basketball, rolling wheat fields, and the home of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. Another proud accomplishment Kansans should add to that list is our renewable energy leadership. Kansas was recently ranked third… more >>
(The Center Square) – Fourteen attorneys general, led by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, have sued the Biden administration for altering immigration policies established by Congress related to the immigration asylum process. They sued the same day Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a separate lawsuit against the administration in federal court in Texas over the same policy. more >>
Friday, April 29, 2022
Russia has staved off a default on its debt by making a last-minute payment using its precious dollar reserves sitting outside the country. That's according to U.S. Treasury officials. The amount of the payment was not disclosed, but earlier this month Russia’s finance ministry said it tried to make a $649 million payment due April 6 toward two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank — previously reported as JPMorgan Chase. At that time, tightened sanctions imposed for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prevented the payment from being accepted, so Moscow attempted to make the debt payment in rubles. Investors and rating agencies did not expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars before a 30-day grace period expired next week. more >>
Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops more >>
More steep losses for technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% on Wall Street Friday. The Nasdaq fell 4% for the second time this week and finished April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008. Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector. Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy. more >>
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher
-
For the week of March 14, 2022Proposing PoliciesGlenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancherLast week I had the privilege of being at my Kansas Farm Bureau district’s issue surfacing meeting. We had a great meeting with very good attendance and a lively discussion of issues affectin…
By Alex Breitinger Paragon Investments
-
Here is this week’s edition of Futures File, our weekly commodities wrap-up:
By Dr. James W. Finck
-
HISTORICALLY SPEAKING
Dr. James Finck, USAO History Professor
-
I am inspired this week by an assignment my wife is doing for a Law in Education class. Her assignment was to write about religion in school and particularly release time for religious classes. It is an interesting assignment for her because, unlike most of her class, she grew up in a state …
Dr. Glenn Mollette
-
America’s crumbling bridges, can we save ourselves?
by Carrie Classon
-
My husband, Peter, is a man of few colors: black and gray, to be exact.
