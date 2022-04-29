Choir students at State

Choir students at Clay Center Community High School competed at the KSHSAA Regional Solo/Ensemble Contest on Saturday April 9. Senior Soprano Addy Wichman (right) received a "1" Superior rating on her vocal solo and will be taking her solo to State. The Clay Center Ladies Trio consisting of Seniors Tegan Stratton (left), Molly Gaug, and Wichman received a "1" Superior rating and will be taking their ensemble to State. The KSHSAA State Solo/Ensemble Contest is April 30 at Andover Central High School.