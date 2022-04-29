Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.