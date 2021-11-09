Editor’s Note: The following profile was submitted too late to be included in The Dispatch’s Veteran’s Day special, so we are including it here in its entirety in recognition of Mr. Hatfield’s service. More veteran profiles can be seen in the special edition accompanying this issue of The Dispatch.

Clay Center Presbyterian Manor resident Donald Hatfield served in the U.S. Navy from 1944–46. He enlisted at the age of 18, during World War II. 