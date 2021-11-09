More than 80 motorcycles and vehicles showed up to take part in the 15th Annual Clay Center Toy Run sponsored by AGI Hutchinson Mayrath, American Legion Post 101, Clay Center Elks Lodge No 2253, and the Clay Center Riders. Riders purchased toys at Gibson’s before taking a loop around Clay Center and ending up at the Elks for a soup supper. Toys donated during the ride will be distributed to families with a need on Sunday, December 5 at the Clay Center Elks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.