Fundraiser

Dianna (Hess) Fleming of Clay Center discovered in late December she had Stage 3 cancer. Dianna and husband, Terry, are lifelong residents of Clay Center. Dianna worked for Key Feeds back in the 1980s. Otherwise, she was a stay-at-home mom to sons Aaron and Jeff as well as being a grandma to her grandchildren.

Dianna is a voracious reader and loves to bake. She is well known for her chocolate chip cookies around town. Terry worked for USD 379 for 32 years as a bus driver and mechanic. After retiring from the school district in 2007, he went back to work for AGI Hutchinson-Mayrath and has worked there since.