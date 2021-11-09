  • During last week’s meeting of the Clay Center City Council, councilman Dennis Ouellette reported that sales tax figures for the month of August were $40,959.39.

  • Also, during the city council meeting, Councilman Mike Schultze reported that a single building permit had been issued by the Public Safety committee. That permit was issued for the building of a storage shed located at 329 Garfield Street.

  • Wakefield High School students will present the musical "Cactus Pass Jamboree" this Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. in the small gym. A group of 24 students are involved with the musical and have been working hard for several weeks getting it ready. Admission is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students --- no district passes are accepted for musicals.