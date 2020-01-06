Todd Strait

The Winter Concert at Clay Center Community Schools is traditionally a concert featuring a guest artist. This year’s guest is Todd Strait, a well known percussionist with a 40-year career playing in New York with the pianist Marian McPartland, touring with notable artists like Woody Herman, Eldar, Karrin Allyson and Kevin Mahagony.

Todd relocated to Kansas City and from here, he still tours, records, and plays live music every night. Part of Todd’s passion is to teach young musicians about drumming.

