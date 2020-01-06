The Winter Concert at Clay Center Community Schools is traditionally a concert featuring a guest artist. This year’s guest is Todd Strait, a well known percussionist with a 40-year career playing in New York with the pianist Marian McPartland, touring with notable artists like Woody Herman, Eldar, Karrin Allyson and Kevin Mahagony.
Todd relocated to Kansas City and from here, he still tours, records, and plays live music every night. Part of Todd’s passion is to teach young musicians about drumming.
As anyone in a civic club knows, the start of the new year is usually the time to pay dues and check to make sure you’re current on your membership. The start of the new year is also the time of year to renew your Chamber membership -- or to sign up if you aren’t already a member.
