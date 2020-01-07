On Monday, Clay County Sheriff’s deputy Alan Benninga filed at the Clay County Clerk’s Office to run for the position of Sheriff after Clay County Sheriff Chuck Dunn announced he would not be seeking another term. Benninga has worked for the department almost 30 years. (Michelle Tessaro/Michelle’s Lens Photography)
Sheriff Chuck Dunn announced at Monday’s Clay County Commission meeting that after 18 years as Sheriff, he will not seek another term.
Shortly after the announcement, Alan Benninga filed to run for the position, which will be on the ballot in the August primary and November general elections. Benninga has been with the Sheriff’s office since the early 90’s, and for most of that time as served as a deputy and a detective. He graduated from CCCHS in 1988 and has Dunn’s full support.
