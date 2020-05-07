The Wakefield City Council agreed Monday to participate in a survey and a study that will take them a step closer to improving the city sewer collection system and obtaining a grant that might help them pay for it.
After speaking to Sam Johnson, BG Consultants, the council voted unanimously to conduct the necessary preliminary engineering study for $5,000. They also agreed to spend $8,260 on a survey of low to moderate incomes within Wakefield to determine whether they would be eligible for a $600,000 community development block grant that would help fund the project.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Living on a nearly isolated farm in the early 30s has no comparison to farm homes that are seen today. Those farms can be described as isolated because there were only 2 or 3 located on many sections of land and neighbors did not live close.
