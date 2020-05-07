The Wakefield City Council agreed Monday to participate in a survey and a study that will take them a step closer to improving the city sewer collection system and obtaining a grant that might help them pay for it.

After speaking to Sam Johnson, BG Consultants, the council voted unanimously to conduct the necessary preliminary engineering study for $5,000. They also agreed to spend $8,260 on a survey of low to moderate incomes within Wakefield to determine whether they would be eligible for a $600,000 community development block grant that would help fund the project.

