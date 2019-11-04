At tonight’s city council meeting, the Wakefield City Council will revisit several items, including the time capsule opening, a request for funding for the 2020 AfterProm Committee for Wakefield School and erecting street signs made by students.
Under new business, the council expects to hear from Mrs. Simon’s class at Wakefield School, they address utility bills received from USD-379 for the city’s use of their facilities and discuss an application submitted to build a FEMA storm shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.