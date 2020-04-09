A social work student at Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus who was concerned about being able to complete her degree due to financial challenges is now fully focused on graduating thanks to an award from the Focus on the Future Foundation.
Senior Katie Curtis-Baker, Clay Center, is one of two Kansas State Polytechnic recipients of the foundation’s Mary G. Tannahill Award worth $500. The honor is given specifically to social work students and recognizes those who demonstrate a drive to succeed in the industry as well as a fiscal need. Both women are working to complete a full-time practicum this semester and the financial gift assists with paying for educational costs or living expenses.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
