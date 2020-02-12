Interim High Director Jeff Germann reported to county commissioners Monday that he had contacted Kahn Steel to get the cost of shipping for 100 used guardrail posts. The guardrail posts would be $9 each and the shipping would be $450 for a total of $1,350.
Commissioner Mayo made the motion to purchase 100 used guardrail posts plus shipping for a total of $1,350 from Kahn Steel, to be paid for out of the Special Bridge Fund. Commissioner Carlson seconded and the motion passed unanimously,
