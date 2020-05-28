Clay County Health

Clay County, KS – On May 28, 2020, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed the second death of Clay County resident from COVID-19. His death occurred on May 27, 2020. The patient tested positive on May 14, 2020 while admitted to an out of county hospital. The male patient was in the 55 – 64-year-old age group. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family and friends for their loss.

Contact investigations by Clay County Health Department Staff identified his close contacts and those contacts have fulfilled the needed quarantine procedures.

Tags