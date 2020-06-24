Cleaning up

Volunteers remove graffiti in an alley between Lincoln and Court Street west of 10th Street yesterday.   

More people showed up to help remove graffiti than were needed yesterday afternoon in a call by Bryce Dolan, KCLY news director, for the community to come together and help those affected by a rash of racial slurs spray-painted on private buildings and public property Monday night (see related story).

Close to 100 people showed up on the Courthouse Square to help out, but there were only a few of the 15 properties in which help was needed to remove graffiti, as most of it had already been removed by city employees or the property owners themselves. Clay Center Public Utilities employees Ron Hendrickson, Steve Cyre and Parker Tholstrup had graffiti on the water tower removed by 9 a.m. Tuesday. By 4 p.m. yesterday, only five properties, about a third of what was affected, still had graffiti on them.

