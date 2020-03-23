Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.