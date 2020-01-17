Showers this evening with clearing overnight as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Yesterday a rare cat the like of which has never walked through our doors before visited The Dispatch office. The African Serval named Sir Xerxes Maximus, is the first one in Kansas according to its caretaker, Laura Sibson, who is taking care of him on behalf of its owner, her son Doug Simpson.
Although you can buy Serval from a breeder, they’re considered a wild cat. Though rare in North Africa and the Sahel, Servals are widespread in sub-Saharan countries except rainforest regions.
The Holiday Season has come and gone! All the planning by parents plus all the desires of children and others may or may not have been met. This writer wonders if Christmas traditions that were so very important as a very young farm girl surrounded by the love of many close family relativ…
Over the years we've heard residents offer some colorful (though grossly inappropriate) solutions for the feral cat problem -- everything from "releasing the hounds" to shooting or poisoning the darned things.
