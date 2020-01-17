Sir Xerxes Maximus

Laura Sibson get Sir Xerxes Maximus’ attention so a picture can be taken at recent visit to The Dispatch office. The rare African Serval is the first in Kansas                                       (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

Yesterday a rare cat the like of which has never walked through our doors before visited The Dispatch office. The African Serval named Sir Xerxes Maximus, is the first one in Kansas according to its caretaker, Laura Sibson, who is taking care of him on behalf of its owner, her son Doug Simpson.

Although you can buy Serval from a breeder, they’re considered  a wild cat. Though  rare in North Africa and the Sahel, Servals are widespread in sub-Saharan countries except rainforest regions.

Tags