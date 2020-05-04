Lori Huber, Director of the Clay County Economic Development Group, has received confirmation that the federal unemployment compensation should be paying out benefits by the end of May.
It was originally announced that self-employed, independent contractors and other PUA eligible claimants could apply once and their case would be reviewed when funding was available. New guidance directs claimants to submit a new application starting on May 12.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.