In a work session last night, Wakefield City Council members agreed to consider participation in the Rural Opportunity Zone (ROZ), a program through the state aimed to attract new residents by paying off student loans.

In this program, the state matches the local match, but a minimum commitment of $15,000 over five years in required per residents whose loans would be paid. Councilwoman Brandy Riggs said that equates to $250 per month per person.

Tags