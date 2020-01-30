VIP Passport

2020 VIP Passports will be available for sale starting Feb. 4 from any of your favorite 4H-ers.

This  joint project between the Clay Center Business Association, the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clay County Economic Development Office, will also be a fund-raiser for  4-H this year. The passports are only available through 4-Hers until March 10, after which they will be available at participating financial institutions.

Tags