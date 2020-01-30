2020 VIP Passports will be available for sale starting Feb. 4 from any of your favorite 4H-ers.
This joint project between the Clay Center Business Association, the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clay County Economic Development Office, will also be a fund-raiser for 4-H this year. The passports are only available through 4-Hers until March 10, after which they will be available at participating financial institutions.
On Thursday, the Clay County Economic Development Group will celebrate businesses accomplishments for 2019 and recognize leaders within the community with entrepreneurial awards. The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce will also recognize accomplishments of its members for the year at the a…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.