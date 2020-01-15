Two young eagles

A young bald eagle, left, and a young golden eagle, share a space at the Milford Nature after good Samaritans brought them in because of injured wings.                                         (Courtesy photo)

A full day of fun is planned at the Milford Nature Center for Eagle Day at Milford Lake on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The events includes a live eagle program in the Starbird Classroom, located next to the nature center in Milford State Park at 3415 Hatchery Drive, Junction City. Live Eagle programs will be held at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

