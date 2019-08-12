On Friday, the US Army Corps of Engineers increased release of water at the Milford Lake dam from 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 3,000 cfs, which will be maintained until the park drops below 50 percent of the flood pool, Milford State Park manger Ken Wenger said.
“(It’s) mot a big difference from now but the increase should keep us from rising over the weekend,” Wenger said. “Things don’t look promising for anything substantial in terms of releases until the river level at Waverly drops significantly.”
