Despite the state not moving into Phase 2, Clay County Commissioners agreed Monday to open Clay County Park anyway, beginning on May 18.

The decision came just before the commission ended Park Manger Mike Carney’s employment for failing to the protect county property, insubordination and failing to follow park policy. In making the motion, Commissioner Jerry Mayo said he made the motion  “with this whole thing, the flooding last year, what we’ve put up with, (and) being stonewalled.”

