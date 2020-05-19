Despite the state not moving into Phase 2, Clay County Commissioners agreed Monday to open Clay County Park anyway, beginning on May 18.
The decision came just before the commission ended Park Manger Mike Carney’s employment for failing to the protect county property, insubordination and failing to follow park policy. In making the motion, Commissioner Jerry Mayo said he made the motion “with this whole thing, the flooding last year, what we’ve put up with, (and) being stonewalled.”
The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.
During the Great Depression that started with the Market Crash in October 1929, it was the responsibility of each person in a family to share the workload especially farm families surviving the dirty thirties.
