Next week the Clay Center Business Association (CCBA) will hold its fifth annual Chocolate Crawl, which promises lots of little goodies from 13 participating locations -- the same number of stops as last year.
Tickets for the event, which go for a $3 donation toward the Utility Park Zoo, may be purchased at any tasting location. Previous years, which had really good participation and attendance, raised around $500 for the zoo.
A Missouri’s firefighter’s accusations of sexual harassment show that while a lot of progress has been made on this issue, we still have a long way to go, particularly when it comes to public servants.
There are still some people who think the local coffee group I refer to as the Rustic Illuminati are just a coffee group. I contend this small group of movers and shakers in Clay Center are part of the worldwide Illuminati who for centuries have influenced politics, governments, economic sy…
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.