Last year's fudge

Trays of delicious assorted fudge wait for customers to take them at last year’s Chocolate Crawl.        (Dispatch file photo)

Next week the Clay Center Business Association (CCBA) will hold its fifth annual Chocolate Crawl, which promises lots of little goodies from 13 participating locations -- the same number of stops as last year.

Tickets for the event, which go for a $3 donation toward the Utility Park Zoo, may be purchased at any tasting location. Previous years, which had really good participation and attendance, raised around $500 for the zoo.

