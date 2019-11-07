Read more at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_9bf220a3-7cf4-5d0c-baba-a4fc0685b4b8.html
Wakefield High School students will present the musical “Hot Rod – Cruisin’ Back to the 1950s” on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in the small gym.
