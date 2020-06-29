Flint Hills Media Group Director of Communications Alicia Paul was the guest speaker at the June 25 meeting of the Clay Center Rotary Club. Paul used her time as speaker to inform the assembled Rotarians of improvements to The Dispatch’s printing press which have included adding color printing to the pages of The Dispatch and an increased number of publications being printed at the Clay Center facility.
Paul was invited to speak at the meeting by Clay Center mayor James Thatcher, who said he invited Paul to discuss the recent changes to the paper and her position in the newly formed Flint Hills Media Group printing operation.
