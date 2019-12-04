Read more at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_8373cfd9-2047-5a7d-a82d-9e7ad343a636.html

Last night the Clay Center City Council received two petitions opposing the proposed zoning change at the southwest corner of Sixth and Crawford  for the convenience store proposed there by Leiszler Oil. One of those petitions could make passage of the proposal by the council more difficult.

