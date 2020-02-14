Cassie Hayworth

A former drug addict who has helped women recover from addiction through Adult and Teen Challenge in Oklahoma has started a similar program in Clay Center.

Cassie Hayworth told Rotarians yesterday that with Common Ground Ministries’ aid, the Hope House at 1117 Court Street and the former Faith Mission Church on Sherman Street are being remodeled to make them “more inviting” for women to want to stay there. Under the banner of “New Hope Ministries,” the effort seeks to give women struggling with addiction a way out, Hayworth said.

