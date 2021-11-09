Governor Laura Kelly today announced that she will be introducing a bill in the Kansas Legislature to “Axe the Food Tax,” and eliminate the state sales tax on food in Kansas.
“I’m pleased to introduce a plan that will ‘Axe the Food Tax’ and end the state sales tax on food,” Governor Kelly said. “For too long, Kansans have been paying more for groceries than people in almost every other state. This legislation will save the average Kansas family $500 dollars or more a year on their grocery bill; and thanks to the fiscally responsible decisions we made before and during the pandemic, we can cut the food sales tax and keep Kansas’ budget intact.
The Union Homemakers HEU met on October 19. President Sandra Luthi called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by 12 members. The September minutes were read and approved. The Treasurer’s report was given and approved.
Note: This report is generated through the Hometown Welcome Wagon on a monthly basis. New residents receive a package of gifts and gift cards from local merchants, including a 30-day subscription to The Dispatch.
Everything has its own month, week or day. Here during fall harvest in farm country, it’s fitting to recognize National Co-op Month and the benefits cooperatives provide through membership. We have been recognizing cooperatives nationally since 1964 when U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Orv…
It could certainly be called the end of an era in Clay County when an estimated 200 or more people turned out for the auction of the Noffsinger Veterinary Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 11. The auction included the buildings and land as well as equipment and other items Dr. Clifford Noffsinger …
