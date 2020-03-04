After hearing from a camper and Clay County Park manger Mike Carney, Clay County Commissioners decided not to evict a camper but agreed to require campers to sign a lease agreement so that rules of the park could be more easily enforced, according to the minutes of Monday’s meeting.
Bill Vardnadore, a camper discussed issues at the Clay County Park after talking to commissioners in executive session for 15 minutes under the resident exception.
