The 4 Gems singing quartet will entertain the Lunch Bunch at Clay County Medical Center with holiday songs tomorrow.
Reservations are required to attend by calling CCMC (785) 632-2144 ext. 3702. $6.00 is requested to cover the cost of lunch. The group meets in the Education Center above the Mark A. Chapman Wellness Center.
Do you know what my biggest beef with setting the clocks back a hour? It not that I mind setting them back (or even an hour forward in the Spring). It's that the dogs don't know we've changed the time.
