Pawnee Mental Health Services will receive the same amount of funding from Clay County as they did last year, at the request of the organization, Robbin Cole, Executive Director of Pawnee Mental Health, met with Clay County commissioners last Tuesday to present the 2021 Appropriation request.

Cole reported that this has been a challenging year with the COVID-19 crisis pandemic. The Community Mental Health Centers were never shut down but most of their employees have been working from home for a two-month period. They have started to transition slowly back to working in the centers and will spend the next couple of weeks preparing to reopen. They will start seeing clients face to face on July 1.

