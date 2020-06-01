Pawnee Mental Health Services will receive the same amount of funding from Clay County as they did last year, at the request of the organization, Robbin Cole, Executive Director of Pawnee Mental Health, met with Clay County commissioners last Tuesday to present the 2021 Appropriation request.
Cole reported that this has been a challenging year with the COVID-19 crisis pandemic. The Community Mental Health Centers were never shut down but most of their employees have been working from home for a two-month period. They have started to transition slowly back to working in the centers and will spend the next couple of weeks preparing to reopen. They will start seeing clients face to face on July 1.
It has been a long winter, made to seem longer by fearing coronavirus spreading throughout our country and into our home state of Kansas. We have learned ‘stay in shelter’, ‘social distancing’, and need to ‘wear masks.’
