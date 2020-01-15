At 12:15 p.m. Clay County Commissioners met at the Clay County Park in Wakefield to view the damage and to discuss the cost of repairs of the park shop versus building a new shop, according to the minutes of Monday’s meeting.
Dave Bloom, of Bloom Construction, share their what their schedule of work will be when they are able to work due to the weather.
The Holiday Season has come and gone! All the planning by parents plus all the desires of children and others may or may not have been met. This writer wonders if Christmas traditions that were so very important as a very young farm girl surrounded by the love of many close family relativ…
Over the years we've heard residents offer some colorful (though grossly inappropriate) solutions for the feral cat problem -- everything from "releasing the hounds" to shooting or poisoning the darned things.
Last month, the last official action of outgoing Highway Administrator Ronnie Tremblay was to blast the Clay County Commission for how they had treated an employee of the Highway Department who had health issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.