The City of Wakefield announced that Governmental Assistance Services (GAS) started conducting door-to-door surveys of Wakefield residents this week. The surveys, which will help to determine the low-to-moderate income rate within the city, are being conducted on behalf of the City of Wakefield.
The purpose of this survey is to ensure the city is eligible to receive Community Development Block Grant funds through the Kansas Department of Commerce. These funds can be used to help offset the cost of future infrastructure improvements in the categories of water, sewer, streets, sidewalks, parks, pools, communities, etc. Wakefield plans to submit an application for 2021 CDBG grant in the water/sewer category.
