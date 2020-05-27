Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) was named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the United States! The Top 20 “winners” are those hospitals who have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. CCMC was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2020 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.
“CCMC is proud to receive this award. The ongoing efforts of our team members have clearly contributed to CCMC achieving this designation,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “We look forward to our continued growth and expansion as a Top 20 CAH in America. The communities we serve in the region can count on us to deliver high quality healthcare services now, and in the future.”
